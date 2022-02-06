Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: Cloth Shop Stands Where The Legend Was Born In Indore

The entire nation is mourning the demise of one of its greatest singers- Lata Mangeshkar. The Nightingale of Indian left us on Sunday morning at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital, where she was admitted after contracting the coronavirus. The legendary singer was born on 28 September 1929 in a Marathi family in Wagh Sahib Enclosure of Indore, predominantly a Sikh locality of Indore.

After Lata Mangeshkar left Indore, her house was bought by a Muslim family which was ultimately sold to Balwant Singh. The Singh family after a few years sold the house to Mehta family. Presently the Mehta family runs a clothing showroom in the building. Currently, a mural of Lata hangs in the showroom as a tribute to the renowned singer.

According to Nitin and Snehal Mehta, who runs the showroom, when they came to know that this house belonged to Lataji, they immediately bought it from the Singh family.People had also demanded earlier that a memorial be constructed there.

Her Indore connection doesn’t end there. Harish Lakhwani, a resident of the city, is so fond of Lataji’s voice that he worships her with incense sticks every morning. Lakhwani runs a shop in Indore by the name of Sindh Bakery which has pictures of Lata plastered all over its walls. According to the owners of the shop, Lata is the daughter of this city and she has brought immense pride to the city.

It is known that the singer used to be very fond of street foods of Indore including rabri, gulab jamun, dahi bhalla and vada of Sarafa Ki Khau Gali. While staying in the city, she used to frequent chaat gali every day.

The Queen of Melody has sung songs in more than 36 languages in a career spanning almost 9 decades. She was awarded India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in the year 2001, Padma Bhushan in 1969, Padma Vibhushan in 1999 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989.

She breathed her last at 8.12 am due to multiple organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis.

May her soul rest in peace!

