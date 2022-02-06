Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: From Waheeda Rehman to Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood Heroines She Sung For

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, also known as ‘Nightingale of India’, entered the film industry in 1942. One of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry has been the voice to Bollywood’s leading ladies. During an interview, the legendary singer had said that Meena Kumari and Nargis were her favourites.

“It is tough to name one… I liked all (actress). But Meena Kumari and Nargis were my favourites," the 83-year-old was quoted as saying, Nargis, Meena Kumari were my favourite actresses.And, we have a list of few actresses for whom Lata Mangeshkar has lent her voice:

Waheeda Rehman

Waheeda Rehman needs no introduction. The actress has ruled over millions of hearts with her mesmerising acting skills. A few hit songs that the veteran singer sang for the actress are Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, Rangeela Re, Piya Tose Naina Lage Re.

Rekha

Salame-Ishq Meri Jaan from the movie Muqaddar ka Sikandar, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum from the movie Silsila are some of the finest numbers by the legendary singer for Rekha

Meena Kumari

As we have told you earlier, Meena Kumari was Lata Mangeshkar’s favourite. Meri Jaa Meri Jaan, Tere Khat Leke Sanam are some of hit number crooned by the great singer for this actress

Hema Malini

The first song that comes to our mind if we think of Lata Mangeshkar and Hema Malini is Tune O Rangeele from the movie Kudrat. Isn’t it?

Madhuri Dixit

From Are Re Are to Dholna, the Madhuri Dixit and Lata Mangeshkar combo hold a special place in our hearts.

