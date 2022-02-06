Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away LIVE Updates: India Mourns Its Nightingale's Death; 2-Day National Mourning Announced

Live now
Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away LIVE Updates: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to a multi-organ failure in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Mangeshkar, who was known as the ‘Queen of Melody’ and the ‘Nightingale of India’, breathed her last at 8:12 am in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She had tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms on January 8 and was undergoing treatment at the Read More
PM Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Mumbai today evening to pay his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
Lata Mangeshkar had an illustrious career, having sung over 30,000 songs and lent her voice to stars from the 1940s to as recent as the 2000s. In 2011, during a chat with Times of India on her birthday, Lata was asked if she ever missed not being married. The singer replied, “No. Everything happens according to God’s wish. Jo hote hai acche ke liye hote hai aur jo nahin hote who aur acche ke liye hote hai. Had you asked me this about four to five decades back, perhaps you would have got a different answer. But today I have no room for such thoughts.” Read more, here.
Several high-profile politicians including Sharad Pawar and Raj Thackeray arrived at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital soon after the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s death was announced.
Soon after the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s death, a heavy police force was deployed outside Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where the legendary singer was being treated.
Sonu Nigam, who considered Lata Mangeshkar his inspiration, said that he is unable to process the news of the death of the legendary singer and it’s unfortunate that he couldn’t be with her during this time.
Visuals outside Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday morning.
Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray has arrived at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital, where Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday morning.
Lata Mangeshkar’s photo has been installed with a garland of flowers in the Mehta Cloth Centre, a shop that was opened at the place where the legendary singer was born. Lata Mangeshkar was born on 28 September 1929 in a Marathi family in Wagh Sahib Enclosure of Indore, predominantly a Sikh locality of Indore.
Actress Shweta Tiwari has paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday due to a multi-organ failure. Sharing a throwback pic of Mangeshkar, Shweta wrote, “Legends live forever.”
Actress Shilpa Shetty has mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar. Shilpa wrote, “Lost a Legend today… Many generations will always remember you like this, @lata_mangeshkar ji. A big loss to the entire nation.”
Bollywood star Anushka Sharma mourns the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Anushka shared a throwback pic of Mangeshkar on her Instagram account and wrote, “‘God speaks through beautiful voices’. Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body. Lataji’s voice has immortalised her forever. She will live in our hearts through her music. My deepest condolences to her family, friends, and fans.”
South superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela is “heartbroken” by the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning. He tweeted, “Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more. Heartbroken. The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life. Her music lives on and will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar.”
Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more.Heartbroken💔 The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 6, 2022
Actress Kajal Aggarwal has paid a moving tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She tweeted, “India has lost its nightingale! You will be terribly missed but your legacy will live forever.”
India has lost its nightingale! You will be terribly missed but your legacy will live forever 😍🙏🏻Om Shanti ❤️#LataMangeshkar #immortal #legend pic.twitter.com/GndHbeKNEC
— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 6, 2022
Kangana Ranaut has mourned the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in a series of posts on her Instagram stories. Kangana wrote, “Never met her in my life yet today can’t hold back my tears… such is the essence of a true artist they are a part of our bloodstream through their work. What a loss!!! India’s most beautiful voice is gone!!! There will never be another Lata ji.”
South superstar Mahesh Babu has expressed grief over Lata Mangeshkar’s death. He tweeted, “Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations… Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones, and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another.”
Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations… Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another. 🙏🙏🙏
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 6, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar was a recipient of numerous awards throughout her extensive singing career. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour in 2001.
#WATCH Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar awarded the nation's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna in 2001
(ANI Archive) pic.twitter.com/khw3OZTMjG
— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
Shahid Kapoor has paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday morning. He tweeted, “An icon a legend… words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP.”
An icon a legend .. words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP .
— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 6, 2022
Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has offered his “deepest condolences” to Lata Mangeshkar’s family. He tweeted, “An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs.”
An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family🙏
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 6, 2022
Remembering Lata Mangeshkar as the “glorious nightingale of India,” Dia Mirza wrote on Instagram, “Lata Mangeshkarji’s voice will always be India’s voice. Rest in glory.”
The national flag will fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect for the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday morning. Besides, two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of the late legendary singer.
Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital, where she was being treated by Dr. Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The legendary singer was showing improvement until last week but her health deteriorated and she was put back on ventilator support on Saturday morning. The singer was also being treated for pneumonia. She recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia on January 30.
On Saturday, several high-profile personalities visited the hospital including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, and NCP leader Supriya Sule to check on the singer.
In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.
Born in Indore, Mangeshkar remained the voice of screen idols for generations. She began her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and had sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages in over seven decade-long career.
Her first breakthrough song, Dil Mera Toda, was for the film Majboor in 1948. In the following year, 1949, Lata Mangeshkar garnered massive popularity with the track Aayega Aanewaala from Madhubala-starrer Mahal. After this, there was no looking back for Mangeshkar, who went on to become the most iconic singer in Indian cinematic and music history.
Some of her most loved tracks were ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye,’ ‘Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya,’ ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein,’ ‘Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa To Nahin,’ ‘Lag Jaa Gale,’ ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai,’ ‘Tune O Rangeele,’ ‘Aye Mere Wattan Ke Logo,’ ‘Maye Ni Maye,’ ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye,’ ‘Tere Liye,’ and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.
Her last full album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film ‘Veer Zaara’. Mangeshkar’s last song was ‘Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki,’ which was released on March 30, 2021, as a tribute to the Indian Army. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in 2001.
Lata Mangeshkar was also the recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.
