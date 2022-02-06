Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away LIVE Updates: India Mourns Its Nightingale's Death; 2-Day National Mourning Announced

Read more

hospital. She was 92.

Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital, where she was being treated by Dr. Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The legendary singer was showing improvement until last week but her health deteriorated and she was put back on ventilator support on Saturday morning. The singer was also being treated for pneumonia. She recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia on January 30.

On Saturday, several high-profile personalities visited the hospital including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, and NCP leader Supriya Sule to check on the singer.

In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.

Born in Indore, Mangeshkar remained the voice of screen idols for generations. She began her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and had sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages in over seven decade-long career.

Her first breakthrough song, Dil Mera Toda, was for the film Majboor in 1948. In the following year, 1949, Lata Mangeshkar garnered massive popularity with the track Aayega Aanewaala from Madhubala-starrer Mahal. After this, there was no looking back for Mangeshkar, who went on to become the most iconic singer in Indian cinematic and music history.

Some of her most loved tracks were ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye,’ ‘Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya,’ ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein,’ ‘Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa To Nahin,’ ‘Lag Jaa Gale,’ ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai,’ ‘Tune O Rangeele,’ ‘Aye Mere Wattan Ke Logo,’ ‘Maye Ni Maye,’ ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye,’ ‘Tere Liye,’ and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

Her last full album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film ‘Veer Zaara’. Mangeshkar’s last song was ‘Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki,’ which was released on March 30, 2021, as a tribute to the Indian Army. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in 2001.

Lata Mangeshkar was also the recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

