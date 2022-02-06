Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: PM Modi, Akshay Kumar Lead Tributes, Call It 'End of an Era'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on the morning of Sunday, February 6. The ‘Nightingale of India’ breathed her last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital where she was admitted for almost a month now. Lata was 92.

Soon after the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s death, several fans, politicians and celebrities took to Twitter and paid tribute to the legendary singer. The President of the country Ram Nat Kovind called Lata’s demise heart-breaking and added that her contribution will remain incomparable. “Lata-ji’s demise is heartbreaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their innermost emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable," the Tweet read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences and wrote, “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

Bollywood actors including Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Mrunal Thakur, Arjun Rampal, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh among others also called Lata’s death an ‘end of an era’. They took to their respective social media handles and expressed grief.

Nation Mourns Lata Mangeshkar's Demise:

Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable. pic.twitter.com/rUNQq1RnAp— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

I am extremely saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer. India has lost its voice in the death of Lata ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India & across the globe with her mellifluous & sublime voice for many decades. pic.twitter.com/C9m3PfexyP— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 6, 2022

मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी हॉस्पिटल पहुँच कर स्वर कोकिल भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर जी के अंतिम दर्शन किए। उनके परिवार को सांत्वना दी। लता दीदी हमेशा हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणा बनी रहेंगी। ईश्वर पुण्यात्मा को शांति प्रदान करे। ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/sRg0SQQ0kt— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 6, 2022

By the demise of BharatRatna Lata Didi Mangeshkar, India not only has lost a voice, but the soul of Indian Music.God took back its beautiful gift to all of us.We lost Goddess of Indian Music.Hard to believe she’s not with us.We have lost an integral part of our life. pic.twitter.com/DOeZMdx9b1— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 6, 2022

India’s #Nightingale moves on to another world.Most loved, revered and admired. @mangeshkarlataHer voice is immortal.— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 6, 2022

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022

An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family🙏— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 6, 2022

An icon a legend .. words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP .— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 6, 2022

Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations… Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another. 🙏🙏🙏— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 6, 2022

A legend an icon, how blessed and fortunate we have all been to have witnessed and heard our dear nightingale Lataji, you will always live in our hearts you touched. My heart felt condolences to the Mangeshkar family. RIP Lataji. Om Shanti 🙏🏽— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) February 6, 2022

हमको मिली हैं आज, ये घड़ियाँ नसीब सेजी भर के देख लीजिये हमको क़रीब सेफिर आपके नसीब में ये बात हो न होशायद फिर इस जनम में मुलाक़ात हो न होलग जा गले से.. #LataMangeshkarTo live in hearts we leave behind,is not to die. ♥️— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 6, 2022

The nightingale moves on. The heavens are blessed. There will never be another Lataji.Om Shanti.— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar’s death is a great loss to the nation. May her soul rest in peace!

