Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: PM Narendra Modi Likely To Reach Mumbai For Singer's Funeral

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning after a multi-organ failure. The legendary playback singer was admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last month after she was diagnosed with Covid-19. Lata will be cremated at Shivaji Park with full state honours. Her mortal remains will be kept at her Peddar Road residence between 12 pm and 3 pm. Her body will then be shifted to Shivaji Park at 4.30 pm for public darshan.

Sources have now revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral. The PM is expected to land in Mumbai at 4:30 pm, on Sunday. Modi and Lata Mangeshkar shared a close bond with the singer since his RSS days. Following the news of her demise, Modi took to Twitter and offered his condolences.

Sharing a few pictures he took with Lata, Modi said, “I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

“Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Lata was honoured with several awards, including the highest honour Bharat Ratna. The singer, dubbed as the Nightingale of India, had sung over 30,000 songs in various languages. Her biggest hits include Lag Jaa Gale, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai and Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon.

