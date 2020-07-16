Lata Mangeshkar Praises Roshan, Hrithik Thanks Her on Family's Behalf

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar recently took to Twitter to remember the late music director Roshan Lal Nagrath, or Roshan, the grandfather of actor Hrithik Roshan on his anniversary. The Super 30 actor took to Twitter to thank Mangeshkar.

The singer tweeted, "Namaskar. Aaj mahan sangitkar Roshan ji ki jayanti hai. Inka sangeet bahut asardaar aur madhur hota tha. Hamare aur inke pariwarik sambandh the.Main unki yaad ko naman karti hun. Roshan ji ke sangeet mein gaaya mera ek pasandida geet aap sabke liye."

To this, Hrithik replied, "Thank you from all our hearts as a family for this wonderful heartwarming message Lataji.this is one of my favorite songs of Daduji’s too."

Thank you from all our hearts as a family for this wonderful heartwarming message Lataji 🙏🏻❤️ this is one of my favorite songs of Daduji’s too . https://t.co/EDG7vhX76B pic.twitter.com/gl4tpTRWOZ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 14, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar further appreciated Hrithik's work, tweeting, "Namaskar Hrithik.Aapka kaam mujhe bahut accha lagta hai, aap ke Nagrath pariwar ko main hamesha apna pariwar samajhti hun.Main har saal Roshan ji ki jayati aur punyatithi pe unke baare mein likhti hun.Wo sach mein ek bahut bade sangeetkar the." Overwhelmed by the appreciation towards him and his family, Hrithik wrote in Hindi, "इन मीठे शब्दों के लिए, बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया लताजी। आपने यह कहकर मेरा मान बढ़ा दिया है (Thank you for the sweet words Lataji. By saying this, you have made my spirits rise)!" Take a look below:

इन मीठे शब्दों के लिए, बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया लताजी। आपने यह कहकर मेरा मान बढ़ा दिया है! 🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/pm4NzUfBUZ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 15, 2020

Legendary music director Roshan was the father of actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and music director Rajesh Roshan. The family will be collaborating together in Krrish 4.