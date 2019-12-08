Lata Mangeshkar Returns Home from Hospital, Panipat Trails Behind Pati Patni Aur Woh in Collections
Lata Mangeshkar has returned home from hospital on Sunday. She was admitted in Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai for 28 days. Read below for more news and highlights of the day.
Dec 8
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was hospitalised in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital for close to a month now, tweeted after a long time on Sunday, indicating that she is fine at the moment. She took to social media to thank fans for their well wishes and support and expressed gratitude towards the doctors for treatment. She also said that she has returned back home now.
Read: Gal Gadot Rides Lightning in Wonder Woman 1984 Teaser
Also read: Karen Gillan Denies Rumours She is Starring The Mask Reboot
In another news, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday as a trio in Pati Patni Aur Woh seem to be pleasing the audiences. The film's box office collections saw a positive growth on day two and has left its competition Panipat far behind.
Read: Ranveer Singh's 83 to Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Cricket Set to Grab Spotlight in Bollywood Next Year
Also read: Siddique Intervenes to Settle Shane Nigam's Issues with Producers
Also, a BTS video showing Sara Ali Khan dancing to Ranbir Kapor's song Badtameez Dil went viral on the internet. The actress shared a glimpse from her time of shooting her debut Bollywood film Kedarnath.
Read: Taapsee Pannu Says She Had a Conversation with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Post Her Nepotism Jibe
Also read: Kevin Feige Talks About WandaVision Series at Comic Con Experience in Brazil
Read below for more news and highlights from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
In a series of tweets on Sunday, Lata Mangeshkar clarified that she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She even thanked the doctors for taking her in their care. She is back home now.
Read: Lata Mangeshkar Returns Home from Hospital, Tweets She was Diagnosed with Pneumonia
Also read: Daisy Ridley Says She Rejected Film After Getting 'Weird Vibe' from Director
Inside the Bigg Boss house, host Salman Khan entered and tried to sort things out between Arhaan and Rashami. He also hugs and consoles Rashami after she is heartbroken upon hearing that Arhaan is married and has a kid.
Read: Bigg Boss 13: After Exposing Arhaan, Salman Khan Enters House to Console Rashami
Also read: Ananya Panday Praises Khaali Peeli Co-actar Ishaan Khatter But Calls Him 'Ten Times' More Talkative than Her
Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh is looking like a real winner at the ticket widow. The film's box office collection on second day saw a positive growth and it has earned Rs 21.43 crore in two days. Meanwhile, Panipat struggled at Rs 9.90 crore.
Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film Earns Rs 21.43 Cr
Also read: Panipat Box Office Day 2: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Film Shows Little Growth
Considering he already has few friends from India's tinsel town, Dwyane Johnson hasn't ruled out a possible Bollywood debut.
Read: You Might See Me in a Bollywood Movie Someday, Says Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Also read: Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Trailer Set to Release on December 10 for This Special Reason
Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath has completed one year since release and the actress shared a BTS video from the time she spent on the sets.
Read: Ranbir Kapoor's Badtameez Dil Gets Sara Ali Khan Grooving, Watch Video
Also read: Neena Gupta Gives 'Frock ka Shock' in Mini Dress, Netizens Impressed
Check back tomorrow for more news and highlights from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Marcelinho Denied, Hyderabad 0-0 Goa at Half Time
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 2: Kartik-Ananya's Film Earns Rs 21.43 Cr
- Ekta Kapoor Hints Return of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein with Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel
- Remember the Viral Hindu-Muslim Same-Sex Couple? Here's How They Fought 'TikTok's Homophobia'
- 'Wish Indians Were Baggage!': Twitter Hails 'Polite' Luggage That Wait for Others to Pass