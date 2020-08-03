Lata Mangeshkar Sends Special Rakhi Message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar posted a special video message on Rakhi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video had a slide show of the singer's photos with PM. In her voice-over, Lata said why she could not send a Rakhi to the PM this year, and also made a special request.

"Narendra Bhai, sending you my pranaam on this auspicious occasion of Rakhi. I couldn't send you a Rakhi this time, the whole world knows why. You have worked so hard for the country, the citizens will not forget that. Lakhs of Indian women have Rakhis in their hands for you today, but tying it is difficult. I'm sure you can understand. If possible, today on the day of Rakhi, promise us that you will take this country to greater heights. Namaskar," she said in the voice-over.

The video posted on Twitter showed various occasions on which the veteran singer has met the PM. In the caption, she wrote, "Namaskar dear Narendra Modi bhai. This is my Rakhi for you." Take a look:

The 90-year-old singer never misses the special days to send messages to her loved ones on Twitter. She recently remembered singer Mohd Rafi on his death anniversary, and also sent birthday wishes to singer Sonu Nigam a few days back.