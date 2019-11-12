Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Lata Mangeshkar Stable But Still in Hospital

The iconic singer was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday due to viral chest congestion as a precautionary measure.

IANS

Updated:November 12, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lata Mangeshkar's Birthday Wish For Sister Asha Bhosle Is Unmissable!
Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

Bollywood playback legend Lata Mangeshkar remains hospitalised here on Tuesday due to "viral chest congestion", and was fighting the illness like a "fighter", according to her family. The iconic singer was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday due to viral chest congestion as a "precautionary measure". Her condition is stable now.

"Lata ji is stable. Her parameters are good. Honestly speaking, she has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. Truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home," her family said.

On Monday, Lata Mangeshkar's health scare caused a frenzy in the world of social media, where some reports claimed that her condition was critical and some said that she was discharged. Her team had to release a statement to put the record straight.

"Lata Mangeshkar ji had a viral chest congestion. Keeping her age in mind, as a precautionary measure, she has checked in to Breach Candy Hospital in order to ensure antibiotics on time to prevent any more infection. She is stable and recovering," read the statement.

The iconic singer, who turned 90 on September 28, became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

Born on September 28, 1929, she has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

She has given many musical gems like "Pyar kiya to darna kya" and "Ajeeb dastaan hai yeh", but doesn't consider herself to be special.

"I never thought of myself as special even when those who have heard and appreciated my singing said I was. For me, the constant effort in life has been to better myself as a person and an artiste," she had said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram