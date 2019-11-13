Lata Mangeshkar Still in Hospital, Sidharth Shukla Rules Bigg Boss 13

There has been a state of concern around the country for Lata Mangeshkar and her family. The veteran Bollywood singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital early Monday morning after she complained of breathing difficulties. Her family had later reported that she is getting better but not completely free from danger. Lata Mangeshkar's doctor, Pratit Samdani stated on Tuesday that she is "still on life support, her condition is slowly improving, but she is still critical.

TV actress Kamya Punjabi, who has been a contestant on the 7th season of Bigg Boss, came out in support of Sidharth Shukla for the second time. In her tweet, she mentioned, like Salman Khan, that Sidharth is the only one being seen the most since everyone has an issue with him in particular.

Lovebirds Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been in love ever since the duo shot for their collaboration song Senorita. While the speculations of their relationship began just after the song’s release, the couple confirmed it over a couple of days with their unending passionate love for each other. The couple has once again put their love on display during LA Clippers game.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Thursday and the couple is all set to make the most of it. It is reported that the couple is planning to seek blessings at Tirupati and Amritsar. Ahead of their anniversary, Deepika took to her Instagram account to share how Ranveer is prepping up for the day.

Avengers Endgame completed the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and gave the most heartbreaking scene of its decade. The death of Tony Stark, when he as Iron Man sacrifices his life for the greater good. A number of alterations were made to that particular scene. One of the changes included a scene between Tony stark and his daughter Morgan. The scene did not make it to the final cut of the film. Now, with the launch of Disney+, Landford’s deleted scene is featured in the 'Extras' section under Avengers: Endgame on the streaming app.

Also, the third season of Little Things starring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar as Dhruv and Kavya is streaming on Netflix. Read our review here:

