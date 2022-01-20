Lata Mangeshkar Still In ICU; Doctors Are 'Trying Our Best,' Urge Fans to 'Pray for Her Recovery'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain under observation in the ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, the doctor treating her said on Thursday. The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8.

“Lata Ji is still in ICU, we are trying our best to ensure she recovers soon. Pray for her recovery," Dr. Pratit Samdani, who is treating the music icon, was quoted as saying by India Today.in.

On Wednesday, Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, confirmed that the singer was stable. “Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod,” Iyer told news agency PTI. Two days ago, Mangeshkar’s condition was reportedly said to be deteriorating and the spokesperson had then dubbed the news as false.

“It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home,” Iyer had said.

Last week, Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna Shah told us that the singer was recovering well. “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in their prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong.”

Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001.

She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

