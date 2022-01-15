Lata Mangeshkar Still In ICU, To Be Under Observation For Another 8-10 Days

Lata Mangeshkar, fondly known as the nightingale of India, was hospitalised earlier this month. The legendary singer was tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month with mild symptoms. She was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

As per the latest updates, Lata is still in the ICU ward and will be kept under observation for another eight to 10 days. According to Dr. Pratit Samdani, who is treating Lata at the hospital, has said that her treatment is still underway. On Friday, Dr. Pratit told ANI that there was a ‘slight improvement’ in her health condition.

Speaking with News18 earlier this week, Lata’s niece Rachna said, “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in their prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong."

“The doctors are doing a wonderful job. Dr. Pratik Samdani of Breach Candy hospital has also given a statement earlier in the day. The best doctors are on call and are attending her," she added. Fans have been praying for her speedy recovery.

In 2019, Lata was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing. She was diagnosed with pneumonia and was hospitalised for 28 days.

Having started her career as a singer at the age of 13 in 1942, Lata has sung over 30,000 songs in her eight-decade-long career. She had received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001. She also received Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards through the years. In recent years, Lata has sung very few songs.

