Lata Mangeshkar Thanks Fans in Audio Message for Birthday Wishes

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar celebrated her 92nd birthday on Tuesday. One of the most respected singers in the history of music, Lata ji received warm wishes from all over the world. Distinguished personalities from different walks of life, music aficionados and millions of fans of the Queen of Melody sent heartfelt greetings via social networking platforms on the special occasion.

The legendary singer thanked her fans for showering immense love on her birthday. In an audio message that she posted on Twitter, Latatalked about how millions from different nations called her to send wishes. The playback singer expressed gratitude for all the blessings on the special day. Lata also mentioned that with continuous love from fans, she feels she will be able to do more work. She revealed that fans and admirers including children sent her hand-written letters and handmade portraits. Lata also expressed that she felt it was her duty to extend her heartfelt thanks to everyone.

Lata felt she only sang for films and in return, people reciprocated her with a lot of love, for which she is utterly grateful. Signing off, she said that she cannot forget that it is the love of her fans that made her who she is today.

On Tuesday, social media channels were flooded with birthday messages for Lata. From PM Narendra Modi to Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan to actress Shraddha Kapoor to singer Shaan, everyone posted the loveliest greetings for Lata, also known as the Nightingale of India.

Lata planned to keep her special day a simple, quiet family affair. At the age of 13, she started her singing career. From 1942 to present day, the legend has lent her voice to over 25,000 songs in several different languages. Her sisters Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar are also popular singers in the country.

Lata Mangeshkar is the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Bharat Ratna, three National Film Awards, and the Officer of the Legion of Honour.

