Lata Mangeshkar Turns 90, Alia Bhatt Posts Sweet Birthday Message for Ranbir Kapoor
Amitabh Bachchan posted a special video tribute for Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday. Alia Bhatt posted a photo from their Kenya trip to wish Ranbir Kapoor happy birthday.
As legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 90 on Saturday, wishes poured in from the film fraternity as well as her legion of fans. Actor Amitabh Bachchan posted a special video tribute, eulogising the singer and paying tribute to her contribution to Indian film music.
Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 37th birthday today and all eyes were on social media to find out how his girlfriend Alia Bhatt wishes him on his big day. The Gully Boy actress dug out a photo from their recent trip to Kenya to post on his birthday. She captioned the image, "happy birthday you" and added a cake emoji.
In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Farhan Akhtar was asked about his Sky is Pink co-star Zaira Wasim's decision of quitting Bollywood, saying it was coming in the way of her ideologies on religion and faith. The actor reportedly said that he hopes Zaira changes her mind.
Singer Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Bieber are set to tie the knot, once again, after their secret wedding in a courthouse last year. The Love Yourself singer is in search for the perfect tuxedo for his wedding. So, he took the opportunity to shortlist his five favourite tuxedos and asked his fans to choose the best one from the lot.
Actress Mouni Roy too celebrates her birthday today. Starting her career with TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhie Bahu Thi… to portraying the female lead in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, the actress has had a career graph with various ups and downs. She is also extremely popular on social media, and we curated some of her best posts.
