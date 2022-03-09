Lata Mangeshkar's Ashes Immersed in the Ganga at Varanasi by Sister Usha Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s ashes were immersed in the Ganga River by her family members in Varanasi. The Bharat Ratna had breathed her last at a hospital in Mumbai on February 6.

Sister Usha Mangeshkar, along with other family members, had reached Varanasi with the urn containing the ashes. They took a boat at Khidkiya Ghat from where they went to Ahilyabai Ghat. After performing the Vedic rituals under the guidance of the priest Shrikant Pathak at the ghat, the ashes were immersed in the midstream of Ganga.

Her admirers present at the ghat paid tributes to the departed soul. The family members returned to Mumbai after offering prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple. The veteran singer had breathed her last at the age of 92 after which she was cremated at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

According to reports, Lata’s family had kept her ashes in three separate pots as per tradition. Last month, her ashes were immersed in Ramkund. Her family conducted the last rituals on the bank of Godavari in Nashik and immersed her ashes in the river. Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath Mangeshkar and sister Usha Mangeshkar were also present for the rituals.

After the immersion in Ramkund, it was reported that Lata’s ashes will also be taken to Kashi and Hardwar. Of the three pots, one was to be taken to Kashi for the ashes to be immersed in the Ganga while the other pot will be taken to Haridwar for immersion.

On January 8, Lata Mangeshkar was taken to the intensive care unit after she tested positive for the virus and was even treated for pneumonia. However, she died in the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on February 6. Her cremation was done with full state honours at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai and was even attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

