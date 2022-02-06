Lata Mangeshkar’s Best Duet Songs With Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Sonu Nigam And Others

The nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar who blessed Indian cinema with her soulful voice for over 80 years, passed away on Sunday, February 6. She was 92. Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. Lata, who was trained in Indian classical music by Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, Amanat Khan Devaswale and Pandit Tulsidas Sharma, got her first major break in Hindi cinema with the song Dil Mera Toda from 1948 film Majboor. She became everyone’s favourite after singing the track Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal (1949).

LIVE Updates: Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away at 92; India Mourns Demise of its Nightingale

In her career spanning at least eight decades, Lata has recorded songs in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. She frequently collaborated with singers like Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, RN Chitalkar, Manna Dey and Mahendra Kapoor in the 60s and with RD Burman, Anu Malik in the 70s and 80s. In the nineties, Lata sang songs with AR Rahman, Jatin–Lalit, Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen, Aadesh Shrivastava, Kumar Sanu, SP Balahsubramanyam, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vinod Rathod, Sonu Nigam and Gurdas Maan.

Check out the iconic singer’s best duets with her frequent collaborators here:

1 - Lata Mangeshkar-Mohammed Rafi

Rafi and Lata recorded several tracks such as Yeh Dil Tum Bin Kahin Lagta Nahin (1968 film Izzat), Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Aangan Hoga from the film Jeevan Mrityu, Kitna Pyara Wada Hai and Chadti Jawani Meri Chaal Mastani (1971 film Caravan) together.

2 – Lata Mangeshkar- RN Chitalkar

The duo made songs like Shola Jo Bhadke (Albela), Kitna Haseen Hai Mausam (Azaad) and Bholi Surat Dil Ke Khote (Albela) alive with their soulful voices.

3 - Kishore Kumar-Lata Mangeshkar

Lata collaborated with the late singer-filmmaker-actor for evergreen tracks like Gata Rahe Mera Dil (Guide), Kora Kagaz Tha (Aradhana), Lag Jaa Gale (Woh Jo Hasina), Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Main (Ajanabee), Jai Jai Shiv Shankar (Aap Ki Kasam), Kya Yahi Pyar Hai (Rocky), Tere Chehre Se (Kabhi Kabhie), Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina (Abhimaan), Mai Solah Baras Ki (Karz) and Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa To Nahin (Aandhi).

4 – Lata Mangeshkar-Mukesh

The duo’s most popular songs are Kabhi Kabhi Mere (Kabhi Kabhie), Sawan Ka Mahina (Milan), Dil Tadap Tadap Ke (Madhumati), Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai (Shor), Mehboob Mere (Patthar Ke Sanam), Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (Sangam), Je Hum Tum Chori Se (Dharti Kahe Pukarke) and Phool Tumhe Bheja Hai Khat Mein (Saraswatichandra), among others.

5 – Udit Narayan-Lata Mangeshkar

Lata and Udit have worked together on songs such as Aankhein Khuli (Mohabbatein), Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hain Kahaan (Veer-Zaara), Humko Humise Chura Lo (Mohabbatein), Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge), Bholi Si Surat, Dil To Pagal Hai, Are Re Are (Dil To Pagal Hai) and Aisa Des Hai Mera (Veer-Zaara).

6 – Lata Mangeshkar-Sonu Nigam

The singers have recorded Do Pal (Veer-Zaara), Jaane Dil Mein (Mujhse Dosti Karoge) and Khamoshiyan Gungunane Lagi from One 2 Ka 4 together.

