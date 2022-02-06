Lata Mangeshkar's Demise and Pakistan Mourning It Proves Music Has No Boundaries

Lata Mangeshkar’s demise is not just a great loss for India, but for the entire world. Even in death, the legendary singer has proved that music has no boundaries. From Sri Lanka to Bangladesh - several neighbouring nations have expressed condolences, remembering the veteran singer and Pakistan in no different. Lata’s admirers in Pakistan too are left teary-eyed and grief-struck on this unfortunate day.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter and mentioned that Lata’s demise is a great loss for the entire world. “With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world," he wrote. Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter and paid tributes to Lata Mangeshkar. He called Lata didi an ‘uncrowned queen’ and wrote, “A legend is no more, #LataMangeshkar was a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades she was the uncrowned queen of music her voice shall keep ruling the Hearts of people for all times to come."

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar had his own emotional and melodious way to remember Lata Mangeshkar - by dedicating her a song. Pakistan’s cricketers including Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis among others also expressed their sorrow on Lata Mangeshkar’s demise.

It is not shocking that even Pakistan is left numb with Lata Mangeshkar’s demise. It should be noted that the singer enjoyed fan following on both sides of the border also because she began her career before the Indian Independence when India and Pakistan were no different.

Former President of Pakistan, Zia ul Haq had also once expressed his admiration for Lata Mangeshkar saying, “I myself am fond of Lata Mangeshkar but if you want to send her to Pakistan to sing, I’ll say not now because it is not compatible with the current Pakistani spirit." Therefore, it goes without any hesitation that Lata will be remembered as an ambassador of peace between the two countries.

Here’s how Pakistan is mourning Lata Mangeshkar’s demise:

Words cannot define a legend like #LataMangeshkar Ji. Only music can perhaps whisper to her everlasting greatness.Re-sharing a humble tribute. May God bless her soul in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/pvivLC7IF3— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 6, 2022

Our Lata jiYou were the voice to my every feeling in this world. You willLive in my memories and in my heart forever till eternityRest in power in the new realm— Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) February 6, 2022

In the passing of Lata Mangeshkar, the world of music has lost a singing legend who mesmerized generations with her melodious voice. The people of my generation grew up listening to her beautiful songs that will remain part of our memory. May she rest in peace!— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 6, 2022

End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon!RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji. pic.twitter.com/sOmhJtPT1I — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) February 6, 2022

- Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022)We have grown up listening to the melodious songs of Madam Noor Jehan & Lata Mangeshkar jee, the world has lost another asset today. Lata Mangeshkar jee will be dearly missed by every music lover around the world… #RipLataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/Cy7heTl2bk — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar was the epitome of grace, humility and simplicity and therefore greatness.. a lesson for all. Kishore Kumar and now her death has left me music broken!— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 6, 2022

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday morning where she was admitted for the last 28 days. The veteran singer’s doctor Dr. Pratit Samdani issued a statement and revealed that Lata didi passed away due to multiple organs failure. “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID19," he said.

