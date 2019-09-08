Lata Mangeshkar's Emotional Birthday Wish for Sister Asha Bhosle is Unmissable

With an extremely successful career spanning six decades, veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle has given us some classic songs to cherish for. Today, the lady celebrates her 86th birthday and the social media came forward to wish her. The sweetest wish, expectedly, came from elder sister and singer Lata Mangeshkar.

In a humble tweet, Lata wished her sister on her big day and blessed her good health and happiness. She also shared the video of the song Nigahein Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hain from the movie Dil Hi Toh Hain (1963), which was sung by Asha herself.

Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka Janamdin hai. Main usko aashirwad deti hun ki wo hamesha swasth rahe aur khush rahe. https://t.co/wlX0431jyw — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 7, 2019

Many other celebrities came also wished the veteran singer and extended their love for her.

Many happy returns of the day dear @ashabhosle ji. Remember celebrating your birthday at Pancham’s terrace. You cooked for us. Back soon will come and meet. God Bless,love you! pic.twitter.com/FiT6h9nInj — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 8, 2019

Asha celebrated her birthday in a grand event and went live on Twitter to share the video of the same.

She shared pictures from the same event on her Instagram.

Known for having a soprano voice range, Asha’s work includes a wide range excluding Films, such as pop, ghazals, bhajans, traditional Indian classical music, folk songs, qawwalis, and Rabindra Sangeets.

Although the song is huge, a few of her best from the list include Parde Mein Rehne Do from Shikar (1968), Piya Tu Ab To Aaja from Caravan (1971), Dum Maro Dum from Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1972), Yeh Mera Dil from Don (1978), Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan (1981) and Mera Kuch Samaan from Ijaazat (1987).

Apart from lending her melodious voice to the Hindi cinema, Asha has also sung compositions in over 20 regional and foreign languages. The lady holds various awards and achievements to her name. In 1987, The Indo-Pak Association, Uk felicitated her the Nightanhle Of Asia Award. She holds the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2002), Padma Vibhushan, Guinness Book Of World Records (2011) as the most recorded artist in the history of music, having done 11, 000 solo/duet and chorus-backed songs.

In 1997 she became the first Indian singer to be nominated for the Grammy Award, for Legacy, an album with Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. In 2015, she was in BBC list of 100 inspiring women in 2015.

