Lata Mangeshkar’s Family Members Immersed The Legend’s Remaining Ashes In Mumbai's Waters By The Gateway of India: Report

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s ashes were immersed in Nashik a few days back. However, the late iconic singer’s brother Hridaynath and her niece Rachna and nephew Adinath had kept half the legend’s ashes to be immersed into the Arabian Sea, reported ETimes. All three were accompanied by a few other family members as they travelled by a row-row boat on Sunday to do what they had planned.

The report published in ETimes quoted a source saying, “Lata ji loved Mumbai to the core. Her family felt that it would be only fitting if her ashes are immersed in the waters of Mumbai."

“This had been decided on the day that Lata ji passed away (February 6, 2022). It wasn’t something that was decided on the second or third day after her demise," added the source.

The nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, died on February 6 due to multiple organ failure at a Mumbai hospital, where she was admitted after contracting COVID-19. The legendary veteran singer’s death has left a deep and irreplaceable void in the hearts of millions. She was cremated with full state honours on Sunday; two-day mourning is also being observed in Maharashtra.

The 92-year-old was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on January 8, wherein she tested positive for COVID-19 and further was diagnosed with pneumonia. As she left for her heavenly abode, several politicians, celebrities and millions of fans across the globe remembered her contribution to the field of music. Indeed, with her passing away, an era has come to an end.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered floral tributes to the singing legend when her mortal remains were brought to Shivaji Park ground in Dadar area for cremation. After paying tributes and consoling Mangeshkar’s family members, the prime minister left.

Two days of national mourning was announced after the death of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar on February 6. It was announced that the National Flag will also be at half-mast as a mark of respect. Not only in the country, Indians elsewhere also mourned the loss of the queen of melody. The National Flag was put at half-mast at the Embassy of India in Washington DC as a mark of respect. So is the Tricolour at the Indian Pavilion in Dubai Expo in the UAE.

