Lata Mangeshkar’s Family Refutes Death Rumours, Requests People to Ignore Fake Reports

The singer was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy hospital on November 11, 2019 after she complained of breathing difficulties.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 18, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
Lata Mangeshkar’s Family Refutes Death Rumours, Requests People to Ignore Fake Reports
Singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has been critically ill for a few days now. Despite the fact that she is admitted in the hospital, the Nightingale of India was reported to be recovering. However, a number of death rumors took internet by storm recently.

To put an end to all these baseless rumors, the singer’s family has clarified that the legendary singer is doing well.

Confirming to a website, Lata’s niece Rachana has assured that the veteran singer is doing fine. She urged fans to “ignore all the fake reports.”

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, also tweeted on the health condition of the singer on Sunday, November 17. He wrote, “A group of doctors from Cleveland Clinic, US, visited Lata Mangeshkar ji today. Happy to inform, her health is steadily improving.”

The singer was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy hospital on November 11, 2019 after she complained of breathing difficulties. However, her PR team had issued a statement saying, “Lata Mangeshkar ji had viral chest congestion. Keeping her age in mind, as a precautionary measure, she has checked in to Breach Candy Hospital in order to ensure antibiotics on time to prevent any more infection. She is stable and recovering.” If reports are to be believed, the veteran singer will be soon discharged from the hospital.

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar has been awarded the Bharat Ratna, highest civilian honour in 2001. She has earned the title of ‘Nihtingale of India’ for her melodious voice.

