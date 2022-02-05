Lata Mangeshkar's Health Deteriorates, Singer is on Ventilator Support

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated again days after showing improvement, informed news agency ANI. She is still in the intensive care unit and will remain under the observation of doctors. The tweet by the news agency read, “Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors: Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital."

Raj Thackeray reached Breech Candy Hospital, where she is admitted.

Last week, the doctors treating her had informed the singing legend has been put off ventilator but is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the ICU of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8 where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Speaking to ETimes, Associate Professor, Dr Pratit Samdani had said that the singer has been conscious. “Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain in the ICU. She has been off the ventilator for over three days and is currently conscious." However, an immediate discharge on the cards is not possible. According to Samdani, Mangeshkar has shown signs of marginal improvement.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages. In her over a seven-decade career, she has been the voice behind various memorable tracks such as “Ajeeb dastan hai ye”, “Pyar kiya to darna kya”, “Neela asman so gaya”, and “Tere liye”, among others.

The singer—known as Melody Queen of India—has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

We wish her a speedy recovery!

