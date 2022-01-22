Lata Mangeshkar's Health Improves Slightly, Singer to Still Remain in the ICU

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to the ICU after contracting Covid-19 earlier this month will still remain in the intensive care unit, however, she has been showing positive signs of improvement from before. “Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from before and is under treatment in the ICU from the amazing team of doctors spearheaded by Dr Pratit Samdani. We are looking forward and praying for her speedy healing and coming back home," her family friend Anusha Srinivasan Iyer said in a statement.

Earlier, Iyer had urged fans to pray for her speedy recovery. “Let us all pray for her speedy recovery and return home,” India Today had quoted her as saying.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8.

On Wednesday, Anusha Srinivasan confirmed that the singer was stable. “Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod,” Iyer told news agency PTI. Two days ago, Mangeshkar’s condition was reportedly said to be deteriorating and the spokesperson had then dubbed the news as false.

Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001.

She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

