Lata Mangeshkar's Health Is 'Stable'; Singer to Return Home After Doctors' Nod: Spokesperson

Music icon Lata Mangeshkar, who is currently hospitalised in Mumbai, is stable, her spokesperson said on Wednesday. The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 9.

“Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod,” Anusha Srinivsan Iyer, the spokesperson for Mangeshkar, told news agency PTI. Two days ago, Mangeshkar’s condition was reportedly said to be deteriorating and the spokesperson had then dubbed the news as false.

“It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home,” Iyer had said.

Last week, Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna Shah told us that the singer was recovering well. “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in their prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong.”

In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.

Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001.

She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

