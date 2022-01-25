Lata Mangeshkar's Health Improves Slightly, Spokesperson Asks Not to Spread 'Disturbing Rumours'

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health is showing slight improvement as she continues to be in the intensive care unit, informs her spokesperson. Taking to Twitter, they wrote, “There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you."

The legendary singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after testing positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms.

Earlier in a statement, her family friend Anusha Srinivasan Iyer had informed that she is showing positive signs of improvement from before under the treatment of the amazing team of doctors spearheaded by Dr Pratit Samdani. She also shared an update from Mangeshkar’s official Twitter handle that read, “Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming."

Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001.

She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

