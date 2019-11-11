Lata Mangeshkar's Niece Refutes Report That Singer is Critical, Says 'She'll be Fine Soon'
Lata Mangeshkar's niece, Rachana, has refuted the reports that the legendary singer is critical. Mangeshkar is now back at her home.
Lata Mangeshkar.
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after viral infection. Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital late last night, confirmed her niece Rachana Shah to News18.
"We could have treated her at home but we decided to get her to hospital. It's close to our home plus the treatment is thorough," said Rachana.
ANI also quoted Mangeshkar's team saying, "Lata Mangeshkar had chest infection so she was taken to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai today. She is now back at her home and is recovering."
Team of Lata Mangeshkar: Lata Mangeshkar had chest infection so she was taken to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai today. She is now back at her home and is recovering. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/pYzmZHkthz— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019
A while ago, it was reported that the singer was critical and in ICU. When asked Rachana about it, she simply said, "She's had viral infection. This bad weather got to many people."
Rachana also said that the doctors told her, "She will be fine soon."
Lata Mangeshkar, a recipient of the Bharat Ratna and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, is one of the most iconic singers of all time. Having sung playback for a thousand-plus Hindi films; Mangeshkar is best known for her versatile voice quality. In 1974, she became the first Indian to perform in the Royal Albert Hall.
Mangeshkar also composed music for four Marathi films in the 1960s: Mohityanchi Manjula (1963), Maratha Tituka Melvava (1964), Sadhi Manasa (1965) and Tambadi Mati (1969).
Some of her best songs include Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh, Pardesia, Chabi Kho Jaye, Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Chalte Chalte and Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- People's Choice Awards: Avengers Endgame Best Movie, Stranger Things Best Show
- India vs Bangladesh | Rishabh Pant’s Lapses Talked About Because Of His Thankless Job: Sunil Gavaskar
- Akshay Kumar On a Roll, His First Look in Bell Bottom Wins Hearts
- WhatsApp Rivals Signal or Telegram Can Also be Hacked And You Should be Worried
- Twice! Pep Guardiola's Reaction After Being Denied a Penalty is Internet's New Favourite Meme