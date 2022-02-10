Lata Mangeshkar's Sister Usha, Nephew Adinath Immerse her Ashes in Nashik’s Ramkund

The ashes of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 6, were immersed in Ramkund on Thursday. The veteran singer had breathed her last at the age of 92 after which she was cremated at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

As per reports, her family conducted the last rituals on the bank of Godavari in Nashik and immersed her ashes in the river. Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath Mangeshkar and sister Usha Mangeshkar were also present for the rituals.

On January 8, Lata Mangeshkar was taken to the intensive care unit after she tested positive for the virus and was even treated for pneumonia. However, she died in the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on February 6. Her cremation was done with full state honours at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai and was even attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to reports, Lata’s family had kept her ashes in three separate pots as per tradition. After the immersion in Ramkund, Lata’s ashes will also be taken to Kashi and Hardwar. Of the three pots, one will be taken to Kashi where the ashes will be immersed in the Ganga while the other pot will be taken to Haridwar for immersion.

It had been reported that Lata Mangeshkar remembered her father Deenanath Mangeshkar while she was admitted to the hospital. She used to plug in earphones and listen to her father’s recordings who left her when she was just 13 years old.

Hailed nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar captivated her fans for decades with her incredible singing ability. To honour the veteran singer, the Maharashtra government has even proposed to build a singing academy in Mumbai University’s Kalina campus.

Moreover, even Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has announced that the government will construct an academy, singing school, and a museum in Indore which is the birthplace of Lata Mangeshkar.

