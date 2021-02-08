Lataa Saberwal Announces Departure From Daily Soaps, is Still Open to Web-series and Films

For a long time, prime-time cable television had a monopoly on daily entertainment. Cinema theatres and film channels aside, for episodic shows, it was the only medium. But with the advent of OTT and other digital channels, actors from both television and film industry have flocked to the web-based channels. The latest in this lot is popular soap actress Lataa Saberwal. Lataa announced her departure from television in an Instagram post in which she informed her fans it was the end of the path for her and daily soaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lataa Saberwal (@lataa.saberwal)

She is most known for her role as Rajshri Maheshwari in the popular and long running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH). Starting her role in 2009 as Akshara’s (Hina Khan) mother, later she stayed as Naksh’s grandmother, even after Hina’s departure from the show. However, now she has decided to take a break from the world of daily shows and discover new aspects of acting through OTT or even mainstream films.

Though shocked, fans still poured in their best wishes for the actor and wished her luck on her new journey.

In an interview with TOI, Lataa revealed, “I am done with the typical daily soaps, where every day we go and churn content. Now if it is a 5-6 days project, I am okay with it, along with Bollywood projects. That would surely mean that I will have to accept a pay cut since I won’t be regular, but that is okay.” She is currently focusing on her YouTube channel.

Lataa has been a part of television since 1999, with her first role in a mythological series, Geeta Rahasya. Since then, she has appeared in dozens of shows as a part of the main cast or a guest actor (like C.I.D.). She even participated in the reality show Nach Baliye with her on-screen and real-life husband, Sanjeev Seth. She even reprised her role as Rajshri Maheshwari in the YRKKH spin-off, Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke.

Her prominent film roles include Vivaah, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Ishq Vishq.