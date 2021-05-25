Late Actor Rajan P Dev’s Son Unni Dev Arrested for Wife’s Suicide

Police arrested son of late actor Rajan P Dev, Unni Dev on May 25 for his connection in wife Priyanka’s suicide which took place earlier this month. After the actor tested negative for the COVID-19 virus, Nedumangad police team arrived at his residence in Ernakulam district to take him into custody to go ahead with the procedures.

Unni Dev’s wife was found hanging at her residence at Vattapara on May 12. Vattapara Police station had registered a case of unnatural death and had started the investigation. At that time, the police station had also admitted that a day before Priyanka’s death, she had filed a complaint of domestic abuse.

Later, Priyanka’s brother had also filed a petition that her sister had suffered severe physical and mental abuse at Unni’s house. Local police had started a probe, but it was halted mid-way after Unni tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. On May 25, police learned that he has tested negative.

Unni and Priyanka tied the knot in 2019 as both were in love with each other. Initially, the marriage was going well. Priyanka started working as a physical education teacher at a private school. According to her relatives, after some years of togetherness, differences started to crop up. Lately, things turned pretty ugly between the two after which she decided to return to her home. The very next day news flashed that Priyanka had committed suicide.

Priyanka’s family has alleged that their daughter was suffering in the marriage. They also claimed that they have visuals of the torture she was bearing at Unni’s house. Unni or anyone in his family has not given any statement on the same.

Unni’s father Rajan P Dev was very popular and had acted in over 200 films. The actor was suffering from liver complications and chronic diabetes. He passed away in Kochi’s private hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, at the age of 55.

