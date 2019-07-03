Late By 45 Minutes but Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Get Front Row Seats at Dior Show
Recently, Christian Dior presented its star studded Fall-Winter 2019-2020 Haute Couture collection in Paris and Priyanka and Nick were also among the invited guests.
Image courtesy: Twitter
There's no denying the fact that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become a power couple globally. Every time the two walk the red carpets, all the eyeballs turn towards them and the duo instantly becomes the center of attention.
Recently, Christian Dior presented its star studded Fall-Winter 2019-2020 Haute Couture collection in Paris and Priyanka and Nick were also among the invited guests. The fashion event was also attended by the likes of Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and actress-activist Shailene Woodley, who reportedly had to wait for the couple, as the two arrived almost an hour late for the Dior show. Upon arrival, the couple set off a media scrum inside the already squeezed atelier space.
However, despite being late, the husband and wife duo sat in the front row with several other A-listers of Hollywood, including Gadot, Woodley and Elisabeth Moss.
.@NickJonas and @PriyankaChopra at the Dior Fashion Show in Paris, France today. (7.1) pic.twitter.com/aq2NihMJii— Jonas Media (@JonasBrosMedia) July 2, 2019
.@NickJonas and @PriyankaChopra at the Dior Fashion Show in Paris, France today. (7.1) pic.twitter.com/LhRvvfUBKS— Jonas Media (@JonasBrosMedia) July 2, 2019
Priyanka chose to wear an elegant keyhole neckline dress in green hue while Nick was dressed in black trousers and jacket with a huge flower on the chest. Priyanka took to social media to share a series of pictures from the event. She also congratulated Maria Grazia and thanked her for having her at the event. She wrote, "Thank you Maria Grazia for an incredible evening. Congratulations Dior" (sic)
On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, a film featuring actress Zaira Wasim (Dangal, Secret Superstar). Zaira recently announced her disassociation from Bollywood.
