Ranveer Singh Blames Deepika Padukone for Arriving Late at Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch, She Responds Cheekily

By now all of B-Town and every Bollywood fan knows that Ranveer Singh arrived late for the launch of Sooryavanshi trailer. Besides discussing the upcoming Rohit Shetty film, Ranveer's latecoming was a major point of discussion at the event on Monday.

The Simmba star got schooled by Akshay Kumar for coming 40 minutes late. A video that has now gone viral shows Akshay making him do sit-ups for keeping everyone waiting.

Akshay, who is known for his legendary discipline and early morning meetings, says in the video, "40 minute yeh insaan late aata hai (This man came 40 minutes late)." Ajay Devgn then adds, "Aur aake bahana pata hai kya maarta hai? Biwi Town mein rehti hai (He gave an excuse saying that his wife lives in Town)." South Bombay is also referred to as Town locally.

The video was posted on Instagram by Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani, and Deepika Padukone commented in her defense. She wrote, "Biwi town mein rehti hai, par time pe pohunch jaati hain! (Wife stays in Town, but reaches on time)." Take a look:

While Akshay, Rohit, Katrina Kaif, Ajay and Sooryavanshi producer Karan Johar were on time for the trailer launch event, Ranveer got late. In a footage shared on Instagram, Ranveer is seen generously apologising to the entire cast of Sooryavanshi for being late. In the beginning of the clip, an apologetic Ranveer hugs Rohit soon after entering the event venue.

The camera then pans to Akshay, Ajay, Katrina and Karan, who greet a delayed Ranveer with sarcastic slow claps. Akshay starts chastising Ranveer and said, "Ye pehla junior actor hai jisne char senior actor ko 40 minute wait karwaya hai (He is the first junior actor to make four senior actors wait 40 minutes for him)."

