Late Harivanshrai Bachchan Honoured at Polish Church, Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pics

Amitabh Bachchan recently visited Poland where his late father, poet and author Harivanshrai Bachchan, was being honoured at one of the oldest churches of the country.

December 16, 2019
Amitabh Bachchan recently visited Poland where his late father, poet and author Harivanshrai Bachchan, was being honoured at one of the oldest churches of the country.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has shared some pictures from a church in Poland where his late father Harivanshrai Bachchan was honoured. There was a prayer held for the late poet and the actor was seen lighting a candle in front of his father's portrait.

“- At one of the oldest Churches in Europe , in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love .. Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

He also took to his blog to elaborate further on the ceremony and his visit to Polland in the memory of his father. “Here in memory of Babuji .. in this remote but one of the most revered and ancient Churches .. a special prayer .. emotional, honoured and filled with the kindness of the people of Poland ..an over 300 year old Church and .. ALL made of wood ..! more than 85 % of the city was destroyed during the WW 2 .. but this church was untouched,“ the actor wrote.

The actor had recently tweeted a few pictures where he was seen receiving a warm welcome in a country that was honouring his father. Although he had not made the name of the country, he said he was grateful to have received the welcome. He had said that it was the biggest achievement for a son.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

