Late Vikram Gokhale’s Last Film Sur Lagu De’s Official Poster Out

Veteran film and television star Vikram Gokhale breathed his last on November 26. In a career spanning over five decades, Vikram has proved his mettle as a phenomenal artist with films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and other projects. Now, viewers will be able to see his last box office offing, titled Sur Lagu De soon. Production house Rajshri Marathi shared a poster of this movie yesterday. The film is based on the importance of relationships between family members.

Apart from Vikram Gokhale, national award-winning actress Suhasini Mulay will also play a pivotal role in the film. Both actors shared the screen space after their 2019 film Baal. Directed by Sachindra Sharma, this film revolves around the life of Baalaa (Mihiresh Joshi) who is exceptionally good at cricket. However, his father (Upendra Limaye), a police officer, has different expectations from him. Will Baalaa be allowed to accomplish his objective or not form the core theme of the film? Despite having a good concept, Baalaa failed to strike a chord with the audience.

Coming back to Sur Lagu De, director Pravin Vijaya Eknath Birje opened up about the film in an interview. He said that the film showcases the story of a person who struggles in life and inspires others with his work. Pravin said that the entire team of Sur Lagu De is extremely sad about Vikram’s demise. In Pravin’s words, the actor’s death has caused an irreplaceable loss to the entertainment world. Pravin believes that the film Sur Lagu De will definitely be loved by Vikram’s fans.

Ashish Deo has penned the storyline of the film, while Pankaj Padghan has scored the music. Producers Abhishek ‘King’ Kumar and Nitin Upadhyaya have backed the project under the banner of Oddball Motion Pictures. The film’s release date is kept under wraps.

