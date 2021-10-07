Latest Promo of ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’  Shows Arundhati's Return in New Avatar

Popular Marathi show ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’ is smashing all TRP records as it keeps coming up with different plot twists every week. According to the plotline, Aniruddha’s second wife Sanjana has taken possession of the house after his separation with Arundhati. However, the Deshmukh family has made it amply clear that she can never replace Arundhati. Sanjana and Aniruddha had received a breather when Arundhati had gone to stay in Maheri. However, now she’s back in the Deshmukh house and will be seen standing up to Sanjana for her children.

The show has been trolled a lot on social media for showing Arundhati staying at her in-laws’ house even after her divorce. Now, after the Ganesha idol immersion, Arundhati has finally shifted to Dombivali. Though, the upcoming promos of the show suggest that Arundhati will be back in her house and will confront Sanjana directly.

You can watch the promo here:

In the promo, Sanjana is seen taunting Arundhati and telling her not to come back. Arundhati hits back with a sharp response and asks her not to issue threats. She goes on to say that she will keep coming to this house since her children live there.

The show is extremely popular with viewers but the latest tracks showing Arundhati as meek and vulnerable have not gone down well. Now, with her new avatar, it remains to be seen whether or not the viewers will warm up to the show again.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.