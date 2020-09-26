Latin-American Father Of The Bride' In Works At Warner Bros

Los Angeles: Warner Bros is developing a Latin-American version of “Father of the Bride” with Bedtime Stories writer Matt Lopez penning the script. The film will be the first in the franchise to focus on a Latin-American family.

The original “Father of the Bride” movie, led by Spencer Tracy, released in 1950 and was later remade by Disney in 1991 with Steve Martin. It was followed by a sequel in 1995. According to Collider, the new film will be a romantic-comedy, focusing on a father coming to terms with his daughter’s upcoming wedding through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American family.

Jesse Ehrman and Paul Perez will oversee see the project for Warner Bros.