Throwback Picture of Joseph Gordon-Levitt Attending 'Star Wars' Premiere in 'Grinch' Pajamas Goes Viral

A throwback picture of Joseph Gordon-Levitt from the Los Angeles premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, has gone viral on Twitter. The actor can be seen posing in a look inspired by one of the wisest and greenest characters in the universe: Yoda. In the picture, Levitt can be seen painted his face in Yoda green while dressed up in a white bathrobe, The Grinch patterned Pajama pants and a beanie with pointy-eared attachments.

What has grabbed the eyeballs is the user's caption on the post which reads, “who let joseph gordon levitt attend the star wars premiere in a diy costume with grinch pajamas underneath”.

As soon as the post has been shared on the micro-blogging site, it has garnered 25,900 likes and tons of reactions. Many users loved the look while many have hilarious reactions.

Responding to the caption, a user wrote, “He’s don John he does what he wants”.

Another user commented, “looks like me back in college when i didn't plan on going out but friends dragged me to a party where enter charge is free w/costume and $5 if you come without one”.

The look of Gordon-Levitt had been in news and received a lot of attention at that time too. This was not the first time that he opted for such look, but he is known for his out of the box looks. Gordon-Levitt's looked great in the Christmas episode of Spike's Lip Sync Battle where he performed Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation in full Janet drag, makeup and hair extensions.

Meanwhile, American mega-actor and filmmaker was last seen in Netflix movie, Project Power released in August. The film also stars Jamie Foxx, and Dominique Fishback, alongside Colson Baker, Rodrigo Santoro, Amy Landecker and Allen Maldonado. The film was be directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman.