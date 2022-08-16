Lauren Gottlieb Makes Relationship with Boyfriend Tobias Jones Instagram Official, Posts PDA-filled Pics

Actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb, who became a household name for her stint in the film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, has now made her relationship “Instagram official.” She is in love with video creator Tobias Jones. On Tuesday afternoon, she took to the photo-sharing application to confirm her relationship status in a series of romantic photos alongside Jones.

In the photos, Lauren looks stunning in a black bralette which is paired with a checkered mini-skirt. Meanwhile, her beau Tobias Jones looks dapper in a black t-shirt which is paired with a matching denim jacket and jeans. While in one photo, Jones can be seen taking Lauren on a piggyback ride, another features the couple embracing each other in a warm hug.

From sweet kisses to contagious smiles, the latest post of Lauren has garnered the massive attention of her followers. While confirming her relationship status, Lauren wrote, “Happier with you,” before finishing the caption with heart-eyed and red heart emoticons. Take a look at her post below:

Within hours, the photos garnered over 67 thousand likes on Instagram. Not only fans but even popular faces from the entertainment industry reacted to Lauren’s post to congratulate her. Rockstar fame Nargis Fakhri wrote, “I love this. Yay for love,” meanwhile, Karanvir Bohra commented, “Official.” Actress Drashti Dhami added dropped a slew of red heart emoticons in the comment section to support her decision.

Beau Tobias Jones also reciprocated Lauren’s sweet gesture by sharing the same post on his social media platform.

This announcement comes just a month after the dancer and actress opened up about suffering from depression on Maniesh Paul’s podcast. Lauren chose to stay away from the limelight at the peak of her career and when asked why, she said, “I was growing in fame, but the more I was spiraling. I knew it was the biggest risk to let it all go, but I had so much faith in myself that I knew if I work on myself and feel mentally healthy again, I’ll come back.”

Apart from ABCD, Lauren has also starred in Ambarsariya, Welcome 2 Karachi, and more.

