Lava Kusa to Legend: Telugu Films That Had Longest Run in Theatres

It can be said that the movie theatre business is not that profitable as it used to be a few years ago. Though the movie goers still flock to theatres to watch movies, the growing influence of OTT platforms and television broadcasting of the movies within a few days of the theatrical release has taken a toll on the theatres. Nowadays the lifetime run of movies in theatres hardly last a few weeks or a month.

However, a couple of years ago movies used to run for a record number of days in theatres. Apart from television there were no other major entertainment platforms for films and movie theatres used to see a significant footfall. A few movies used to run in theatres for months or even years.

Here are a few Telugu movies which had a theatrical run for record number of days.

Legend

Legend, directed by Boyapati Srinu and starring Nandamuri Balakrishna the film was released in 2014 and it ran till 2017, completing a 1000 day run at a theatre in Yemmiganur in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Magadheera

The SS Rajamouli directorial Magadheera, which starred Ram Charan, dealt with themes of reincarnation. The movie was released in 2009 and it ran for more than 1000 days at Vijayalakshmi theatre in Kurnool district and a poster was also made for the same.

Pokiri

The action film starring Mahesh Babu as an undercover police officer was helmed by Puri Jaganath. Released in 2006, it ran for 580 days.

Samarasimha Reddy

This Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer directed by B Gopal released in 1999 and had a 365-day run at a theatre.

Mangammagari Manavadu

This is one of the early movies of Nandamuri Balakrishna and was directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. Released in 1984, it ran for 100 days in Karnataka and 565 days in Hyderabad.

Premsagaram

Directed by T Rajender, this 1983 movie ran for 465 days in theatres.

Premabhishekam

Premabhishekam is a love story film directed by Dasari Narayana Rao with Akkineni Nageswara Rao as the hero. Released in 1981, the film ran in theaters for 533 days. Sridevi and Jayasudha played the heroines. Mohan Babu featured in a key role.

Lava Kusa

This 1963 film that had NT Rama Rao as Lord Rama in a retelling of epic Ramayan’s Uttarakanda played in theaters for 469 days. Directed by the father and son duo of CS Rao and CS Pullaiah, it was also the first colour film in Telugu.

