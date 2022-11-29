Lavani Artist Meena Deshmukh Dies in Car Accident Near Pandharpur

The Marathi entertainment industry plunged into grief following the demise of veteran Lavani artist Meena Deshmukh. This unfortunate incident took place when Meena’s Fortuner fell into a 50 feet deep canal near Pandharpur, Solapur district, Maharashtra. Meena was reported dead on the spot, while her daughter, granddaughter and driver suffered severe injuries. According to reports, they are undergoing treatment at Pandharpur Upazila Hospital.

Reportedly, the Fortuner car was heading towards Pandharpur from Modalimba, Solapur district. As stated in reports, the driver lost control while crossing a narrow bridge on this route, and the car fell into a deep canal.

The moment word got out about the accident, people living in nearby villages immediately rushed to the site and started the relief work. Police and an ambulance were also called. Despite the efforts, people faced a lot of obstacles in the relief work due to the unavailability of roads to get down the canal.

The depth of the canal also posed a lot of difficulties for the police personnel. They were finally able to pull out the injured with the help of a rope. The names of those who suffered injuries in this mishap are Ambika Deshmukh (age 3), Janhvi Deshmukh (10), Anna Deshmukh (age 35).

Ambika, Janhvi and Anna are currently being treated under the supervision of Dr. Shubham Bhonsle, Dr. Sachin Bhonsle and Dr Sachin. According to reports, Solapur District Coordinator Anil Kale and driver Chavhan from ambulance number 1096 have also assisted these three doctors in ensuring the timely treatment of the injured.

The four-wheeling work of Pandharpur Kurduwadi road has been nearly completed. However, the widening work has not been done yet due to which this bridge has become dangerous for travelling. Local villagers have demanded that the widening work of this bridge should be taken up by the concerned authorities urgently. This demand was also raised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) District Chief Prashant Gidde. Prashant said that the bride has recently become a death trap for the passengers.

