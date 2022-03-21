Lavani Dancer Vijaya Palav Injured in Attack by Miscreant in Thane

Award-winning dancer Vijaya Palav was critically injured after she was attacked by a miscreant in Thane. Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police immediately rushed to the spot and took Vijaya to the Kalwa Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment. The incident is still being investigated, and it is not clear who the attacker was or what his motive was.

Apart from being a renowned Lavani dancer, Vijaya Palav has also acted in several films. Owing to her dancing skills, she is known by various epithets such as Lavani Queen, Lavani Samrajni, and Lavanyavati. Her talent in dancing and acting has won her a lot of accolades. Reports of attack on Vijaya caused a huge stir among the Marathi film celebs and her legion of fans. Since Vijaya had no known enemies, this has come as a shock to everyone.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Vijaya also performed at a programme aimed at spreading cheers among kids. During the Corona period, Vijaya Palav took part in a special programme and her performance went viral.

In the programme, Vijaya had appealed to the audience to make use of masks and sanitisers. During Covid, when the whole country was in lockdown, she entertained viewers with her dance and brought joy to thousands in their homes. Her fans are desperately hoping for her to get better and for her culprit to get caught.

