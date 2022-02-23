Lavish Bungalow to Classic Cars, 5 Expensive Things Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Owns

The heartthrob of South-Indian cinema, Allu Arjun is also the owner of several super-expensive things. He has built an empire with his hard work and talent. Allu Arjun is not only a great actor but also a great man, who often engages in charity work for the betterment of people. The superstar is one of the highest-paying actors in the Indian film industry. He adores all the things fancy, and his taste is quite exquisite. Here are some of the most expensive things that Allu Arjun owns:

Cars:The actor is so fond of cars that he only prefers driving in luxury automobiles. The actor has a collection of expensive cars including Hammer H2, Range Rover Vogue, Jaguar XJ, and Mercedes 200 CDI. The prices of these cars start from Rs 30 lakh and go up to Rs 4 crore. Hammer H2 costs around Rs 75 lakhs, Mercedes 200 CDI costs Rs 31 lakh. His daily ride, Range Rover Vogue costs around Rs 4 crore whereas his Jaguar XJ is worth Rs 1.2 crore approx.

Vanity van:The actor named his customized vanity Falcon, and it costs over Rs 7 crore. The vanity consists of a huge TV set, fridge, and a comfortable recliner.

Bungalow:Allu Arjun owns a lavish multi-crore bungalow in Hyderabad. The house is beautifully built and has modern finishing. It is reported to be worth Rs 100 crore.

Studio:The actor also owns his own film studio named Allu Studios.

Restaurants:Allu Arjun is not only an actor but also a businessman owning the B dubs chain of restaurants. The chain is a collaboration with an American chain of sports bars titled Buffalo Wild Wings.

In terms of work, the actor is now working on the sequel to his recent hit Pushpa.

