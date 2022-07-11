CHANGE LANGUAGE
Lawrence Bishnoi Says 'Will Not Forgive Salman Khan Unless...'
1-MIN READ

Lawrence Bishnoi Says 'Will Not Forgive Salman Khan Unless...'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2022, 11:13 IST

Salman Khan and his father also received a threat letter earlier this year

In 2018 too, one of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the Tiger 3 actor in relation to the blackbuck killing case.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who also emerged as the key accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala case, has now said that his community will not forgive Salman Khan unless the Bollywood actor tenders an apology.

“Bishnoi candidly admitted during all his interrogation that his community members will never forgive Salman Khan unless he tenders apology for killing the blackbuck,” Pramod Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell) said.

HGS Dhaliwal, special commissioner (special cell) mentioned how Bishnoi stated that acquittal or punishment from the court will not be the final decision from his side because his community members consider blackbuck to be sacred.

first published:July 11, 2022, 10:38 IST
last updated:July 11, 2022, 11:13 IST