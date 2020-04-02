Lawyer, Who Filed Complaint Against TikTok Star Faisal Shaikh, Receives Threat Calls, Abuses On Social Media

Days after filing a written complaint against TikTok star Faisal Shaikh for stepping outside to shoot a video, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan has been getting threat calls and abusive messages on social media.

Khan had registered the complaint at Amboli Police Station and the Cyber Crime Cell on Monday evening. In an interview with SpotboyE, the lawyer has claimed that Shaikh has been trying to reach out to him through various sources, threatening the former to take the complaint back.

"Faisu (Faisal) has not called me directly. But he is trying to reach out to me through many sources. I am constantly getting calls from his people asking to take the complaint back. I got a call from Dubai also which I can share with you. My Instagram is loaded with abusive comments which is disturbing again and they have also been telling me that this is my personal vendetta which is not true at all or else why would I get their bail done?" he said.

Incidentally, it was advocate Khan who had helped Shaikh secure his account back after it was suspended for posting an objectionable video in July 2019.

"I have called this out as I was the one to file a PIL in Bombay High Court to ban TikTok last year in November. So, anything which is coming across about TikTok I need to report as it will make my appeal stronger. I don't bother what people say, I will keep doing what is right," he added.

"People are dying here and they are converting it into entertainment. Also, they are the only ones who convinced me indirectly to file a PIL against this. While addressing the media, when I was helping them for their bail I had told them that I will be taking strict action against this platform because inke matter mein ghusne ke baad mujhe samajh aaya kis level ka crime commit ho raha hai iski wajah se. After that I spent almost 2-3 months to study it and then I sent out a complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reached out to the Home Minister and finally approached in the High Court,” Khan continued.

