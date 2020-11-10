Laxmii Beats Dil Bechara to Become Biggest Movie Opening Ever for Disney+Hotstar

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii has become the biggest movie opening ever for Disney+Hotstar. Earlier, the record was held by Sushant Singh Rajput's posthumous feature film Dil Bechara, which released on July 24, earlier this year.

Laxmii arrived on OTT amid the coronavirus scare and the makers have decided to not release it in theaters amid the pandemic situation. However, it will be releasing abroad in cinema halls. About the movie's opening day audience, the streamer shared on social media, "#Laxmii breaks all records to become the biggest opening movie ever on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! Thank you for all the love. Subscribe now to watch the entertainment blockbuster of the year (sic)."

Laxmii is the Hindi remake of South film Kanchana, which follows the story of a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender. Raghava Lawrence, who had helmed and starred in the original, also helms the Bollywood remake co-starring Kiara, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and Ashwini Kalsekar.

