News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

  • Hyundai
  • Dabur
News18»Movies
2-MIN READ

Laxmii Twitter Review: Netizens Term Akshay Kumar Movie a Total Time Waste

Laxmii Twitter Review: Netizens Term Akshay Kumar Movie a Total Time Waste

Akshay Kumar's big Diwali release finally dropped on November 9, but most viewers are unimpressed with the horror-comedy.

After much delibeartion on the platform of release, Akshay Kumar's much-awaited horror-comedy film Laxmii finally dropped as an early Diwali gift for Bollywood buffs on November 9. Unfortunately, Laxmii seems to have bombed, leaving most crtitics and movie-goers rather unimpressed.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment using various memes and wisecracks. #LaxmiiReview trended on Twitter overnight, and the reviews were mostly unfavourable.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave Laxmii two stars and said, "#Laxmii lacks the punch, it clearly disappoints. #OneWordReview… #Laxmii: DISAPPOINTING. Lacks the impact of the original [#Kanchana]… #AkshayKumar in terrific form, but weak screenwriting + forced comedy are downers… Gathers momentum in concluding portions… Expected so much more!"

Take a look at other comments about the film that called it a total time waste and rated it 1 on Imdb. Some even said horror comedies like Bhool Bhulaiyya and Stree were much better films.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar, Laxmii was released on Monday on Disney+ Hotstar. There was quite a hype in the run-up to the release and Akshay fans were eagerly waiting for his delayed release this year, after theatres shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Laxmii is written and directed by Raghava Lawrence and is a remake of his Tamil film Kanchana.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...