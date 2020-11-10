Laxmii Twitter Review: Netizens Term Akshay Kumar Movie a Total Time Waste

After much delibeartion on the platform of release, Akshay Kumar's much-awaited horror-comedy film Laxmii finally dropped as an early Diwali gift for Bollywood buffs on November 9. Unfortunately, Laxmii seems to have bombed, leaving most crtitics and movie-goers rather unimpressed.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment using various memes and wisecracks. #LaxmiiReview trended on Twitter overnight, and the reviews were mostly unfavourable.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave Laxmii two stars and said, "#Laxmii lacks the punch, it clearly disappoints. #OneWordReview… #Laxmii: DISAPPOINTING. Lacks the impact of the original [#Kanchana]… #AkshayKumar in terrific form, but weak screenwriting + forced comedy are downers… Gathers momentum in concluding portions… Expected so much more!"

#OneWordReview...#Laxmii: DISAPPOINTING.Rating: ⭐️⭐️Lacks the impact of the original [#Kanchana]... #AkshayKumar in terrific form, but weak screenwriting + forced comedy are downers... Gathers momentum in concluding portions... Expected so much more! #LaxmiiReview pic.twitter.com/nLv0NJ1Sxp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2020

Take a look at other comments about the film that called it a total time waste and rated it 1 on Imdb. Some even said horror comedies like Bhool Bhulaiyya and Stree were much better films.

I was very Excited for this movie But Me after watching laxmii #LaxmiiReview Totally time waste, Date Waste.Ismai Hinduo ke Bare me Galat Bataya gaya hai or Muslim Aatche hote h aisa Dikhaya gaya h So Pls Guys if you agree with me then just Retweet 👇 #Laxmii #BoycottLaxmii pic.twitter.com/89u0RIHwC0 — Aикυ Sιиgн Rαʝρυт (@s1nghanku) November 9, 2020

I Just made an IMDB account for #LaxmiiReviewI Give 1 Star to Laxmi because 0 star is not available. I demand Brave Ratana Award to Modi Govt for myself because I watched the full movie. Shame on Akashay kumar & Bollywood for this type of Tatti movies. pic.twitter.com/zLyb6kwKgv — SparX 🔥 (@_RunMore) November 10, 2020

Horror-comedy? Neah.We have seen horror comedies like bhulbhulaiya or stree which are 20 times better than Laxmii. Akshay Kumar has done a fair job. But the script is weak. After so many great comedy movies, why did Akshay go along with this shit? 🙄#LaxmiiReview pic.twitter.com/Pley1ZCIJA — आkriতি (@iam_aakritistic) November 9, 2020

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar, Laxmii was released on Monday on Disney+ Hotstar. There was quite a hype in the run-up to the release and Akshay fans were eagerly waiting for his delayed release this year, after theatres shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Laxmii is written and directed by Raghava Lawrence and is a remake of his Tamil film Kanchana.