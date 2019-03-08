English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Laxmi’s NTR: Nandamuri’s Family to Move High Court to Stall Ram Gopal Varma’s Movie Release
Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Laxmi’s NTR is slated to release on March 22.
The poster of Laxmi’s NTR. (Image: Twitter/Ram Gopal Varma)
With Ram Gopal Varma’s controversial film Laxmi’s NTR approaching release on March 22, NTR’s family members have decided to move high court to stall it.
They fear that Varma’s film will attack them and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, denting their popular image ahead of elections.
A senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader told News18, “Our father's story is our family story. Who has given you the right to make a film on our family and provoke us—NTR’s (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao) son Balakrishna and TDP MLA will approach the court with such objections.”
Naidu also fears that since the film is political, it may shift the public sentiment ahead of elections. He is expected to approach the Election Commission soon.
However, Lakshmi Parvathi, the late NTR’s wife, wants the film to be released on the scheduled date. She has threatened to go on a strike against Naidu should he try to stall the film’s release. “Why is Chandrababu afraid of this biopic? It is my and my husband’s biopic. What is Chandrababu Naidu’s problem,” she questioned.
“Even if the release gets stalled in Andhra Pradesh, it’ll help Ram Gopal Varma. He makes no movies without controversy. He believes at least through controversies, his films get promotion and will do good business. That's why he has quickly made Lakshmi's NTR as a counter to NTR biopic. It’ll surely help change people’s mood in Andhra Pradesh ahead of elections,” political analyst Vasireddy Srinivas told News18.
Here is TRAILER 2 of #LakshmisNTR being dropped by NTR from heaven like a LAKSHMI ATOM BOMB https://t.co/SzW4cDHTV5— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2019
