Laxmmi Bomb Stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Tease Mad Entertainment with 'Burj Khalifa' Song Still

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani launched a teaser still from their new song Burj Khalifa, in upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb, in the lead up to the launch later in the day. A small teaser clip of the song was unveiled yesterday that hinted that the peppy track will be filled with glittery costumes and crazy dace moves. Now, this new still makes it evident that Akshay and Kiara will go all out to woo the audiences with their soon to be launched track.

In the new teaser pic, Akshay shows off his 'khiladi' moves as he is seen hanging over a set property, while Kiara is perched on top off it showing off her glam side. She wears a crop top and leather pants while Akshay sports an all-black look. Both stars compliment each other.

Sharing the new still from upcoming song Burj Khalifa, Akshay wrote, "Just hanging around casually waiting for #BurjKhalifa to drop? We too 😉 Song out today (sic)."

Take a look here.

Laxmmi Bomb will be releasing on Diwali week in November on OTT. The horror comedy is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit franchise Kanchana, which is directed by Raghava Lawrence. Although Raghava also featured in the movie down South, in the Bollywood remake, the movie's leading man is Akshay while the former takes charge of direction.

Here's Laxmmi Bomb trailer.

In the film, Akshay's character Asif will be possessed by the ghost of a transgender to exact revenge on those who wronged him. The movie is one among the highly anticipated releases of 2020.