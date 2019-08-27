Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
Laxmmi Bomb: This Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani Film is Set to Arrive Early Than Expected!

'Laxmmi Bomb' will be helmed by 'Kanchana' director Raghava Lawrence.

News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
We are currently living in the age of remakes. From Kabir Singh, which became the highest-grossing film of 2019, to Parineeti Chopra's The Girl On The Train, remakes are a sure shot way to know that a film is going to work with the audience. Now, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Avani are all set to appear in the remake of a superhit South blockbuster, and it is going to hit theatres near us sooner than we expected!

Akshay and Kiara are currently shooting for Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of the superhit Muni 2: Kanchana, the second installment of the Kanchana franchise. Moreover, the film will be directed by the original director Raghava Lawrence. The film which was earlier scheduled to release on June 5, 2020, is now getting preponed to May 22, 2020. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to break the news.

Check out the tweet below:

The first look of the film was shared by Akshay Kumar in May. The poster is quite unique as we see Akshay Kumar applying kohl to his eyes. The red graphics and text in the poster also indicate that Laxmmi Bomb is going to be quite an edgy film.   Check out the poster below:  

Both Akshay and Kiara currently have their hands full with multiple projects. They have co-starred together in Good News as well, which also features Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. Akshay Kumar also has Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4, and Farhad Samji's Bachchan Panday.

Kiara, on the other hand, has Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, a film about Captain Vikram Batra, a martyr of the Kargil War. She will also star in Netflix's Guilty produced by Dharmatics.

