Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Released But 'Like' and 'Dislike' Numbers Hidden on YouTube

The 'Like' and 'Dislike' numbers on the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb released on Disney+ Hotstar's YouTube channel have been hidden.

These days, almost every Bollywood film's trailer gets a certain amount of social media backlash, irrespective of merit, due to the anti-nepotism movement on social media. It started off after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and multiple films, featuring starkids, have been the victim of it.

Laxmmi Bomb has no apparent links to nepotism - the lead actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are not starkids. It is directed by south filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, and produced by Cape of Good Films (Akshay's company), Fox Star Studios, Shabinaa Entertainment and Tushar Entertainment House.

However, some netizens seemed to have been looking forward to hitting the dislike button on the Laxmmi Bomb trailer on YouTube, and were pretty disappointed to find that the Disney+ Hotstar had hidden the 'like' and 'dislike' numbers. Some opined that the makers were scared of public opinion.

One comment on YouTube read, "The Like and Dislike numbers are hidden. Public be like - Ye Darr Hume Achha Laga."

The OTT platform has faced a lot of backlash in the past when it released trailers of the film Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt. Akshay himself seemed to irk SSR fans recently when he finally broke his silence on Sushant's death and the investigation into an alleged drug problem in Bollywood. He admitted that drug use is a problem in the film industry but requested everyone to not view the entire industry as a bed of vice.

Some of his fans urged other Twitter users to refrain from blind rage and not hate on Laxmmi Bomb's trailer just for the heck of it.

Meanwhile, the trailer garnered 264,937 views in over an hour of release. Laxmmi Bomb is a comedy horror film written and directed by Raghava Lawrence in his Hindi directorial debut. It is a remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana, and the trailer promises a total mass entertainer will be releasing on November 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

