Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Released But 'Like' and 'Dislike' Numbers Hidden on YouTube

These days, almost every Bollywood film's trailer gets a certain amount of social media backlash, irrespective of merit, due to the anti-nepotism movement on social media. It started off after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and multiple films, featuring starkids, have been the victim of it.

Laxmmi Bomb has no apparent links to nepotism - the lead actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are not starkids. It is directed by south filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, and produced by Cape of Good Films (Akshay's company), Fox Star Studios, Shabinaa Entertainment and Tushar Entertainment House.

However, some netizens seemed to have been looking forward to hitting the dislike button on the Laxmmi Bomb trailer on YouTube, and were pretty disappointed to find that the Disney+ Hotstar had hidden the 'like' and 'dislike' numbers. Some opined that the makers were scared of public opinion.

#LaxmmiBombTrailer Released,They have hidden the dislike numbers.So scared. — Arnab Goswami (@OfficialArnab3) October 9, 2020

After seeing the dislikes on #Sadak2Trailer Akshay postponed release date of Laxmibomb, then before trailer release he made video and requested public to not to hate all stars.Still he disabled like/Dislike button on #LaxmmiBombTrailer, what a coward 🙏 tier3 star for a reason. pic.twitter.com/AoggcBOzDh — 🏹MASS✨RADHE🏹 (@Freak4Salman) October 9, 2020

Disliked✔️Ye dekho ye h Inki Himmat.Dar dekh rahe ho,dekh rahe ho?Dislike k numbers he gayab.Ye samjhte h numbers chupane se inki film hit ho jayegi.Darpok sab k sab BULLYwood waleYoung SSR k young fans se dar gaye😂😂Keep Disliking they need Self-Realisatn #LaxmmiBombTrailer pic.twitter.com/CQBAqWGz4V — RockingAkashSSR—-Am i a BOT? (@AkashSSRJustice) October 9, 2020

One comment on YouTube read, "The Like and Dislike numbers are hidden. Public be like - Ye Darr Hume Achha Laga."

The OTT platform has faced a lot of backlash in the past when it released trailers of the film Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt. Akshay himself seemed to irk SSR fans recently when he finally broke his silence on Sushant's death and the investigation into an alleged drug problem in Bollywood. He admitted that drug use is a problem in the film industry but requested everyone to not view the entire industry as a bed of vice.

Some of his fans urged other Twitter users to refrain from blind rage and not hate on Laxmmi Bomb's trailer just for the heck of it.

Dear SSRians...You become blind...You disliking nepo kids like alia & ananya's trailer its ok...you boycotting drug gang movies which is also good...but if you disliking #LaxmmiBombTrailer then you are just increasing hate against SSR...@akshaykumar sir is very nice human being❣️ pic.twitter.com/kS3Jr6Xq8L — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) October 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the trailer garnered 264,937 views in over an hour of release. Laxmmi Bomb is a comedy horror film written and directed by Raghava Lawrence in his Hindi directorial debut. It is a remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana, and the trailer promises a total mass entertainer will be releasing on November 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.