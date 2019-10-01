Layered Dramas, Bold Narrative and Netflix in Focus at MAMI Film Festival's 2019 Lineup

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival has announced its full-slate of official selections for its 21st edition, unveiling 190 films to be screened over the course of the event, which runs from October 17 to October 24, 2019.

Netflix has made a big splash at the prestigious film festival with six of its productions to be screened at the eight-day film gala. Among the higher-profile titles from the streaming giant in the world cinema section are Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story starring Scarlett Johansson and Alan Alda, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles' The Two Popes. This comes in the wake of the ongoing battle between movie-theatre owners and Netflix internationally over the latter's refusal to abide by traditional theatrical windows.

Scott Z. Burns' The Report, Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory, James Gray’s Ad Astra, Alma Har'el's Honey Boy, Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir and Ari Aster’s Midsommar are some other crowdpullers in the world cinema section.

The films in the Indian competition and non-competitive category have already been announced. Among the titles in competition are Gitanjali Rao’s Bombay Rose, Saurav Rai’s Nimtoh, Bhaskar Hazarika’s Aamis and Archana Phadke’s About Love.

A specially curated out-of-competition section, Spotlight, will showcase new and exciting work from both critically acclaimed and breakthrough Indian filmmakers. Tanuja Chandra's Aunty Sudha, Arati Kadav's Cargo and Seema Bhargava Pahwa's Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi among others will have their world premieres as a part of the section.

In the Rendezvous With French Cinema section, titles include By The Grace Of God, Deerskin, I Lost My Body, Wasp Network and Zombi Child.

Here are seven films that caught our attention:

The Irishman: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century.

The Report: Senate staffer Daniel Jones (Adam Driver) leads the daunting task of investigating the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program. He learns about “enhanced interrogation techniques”—proven to be brutal, immoral, and ineffective—that the CIA adopted after 9/11. When Jones and the Senate Intelligence Committee attempt to release the results from his investigation, the CIA and White House go to great lengths to prevent the truth from getting out.

Pain And Glory: Salvador Mallo, a film director in his physical decline, recounts experiences from his life: childhood in the 1960s, when he emigrated with his parents to a village in Valencia in search of prosperity, the first stirrings of desire, his first adult love in Madrid of the 1980s, the pain of that breakup, writing as the only therapy, the early discovery of cinema, and the infinite void that creates the incapacity to keep making films.

Ad Astra: In James Gray's sci-fi drama, Brad Pitt is seen in the role of an astronaut who is determined to travel to the farthest reaches of the solar system to find his lost father, and who grapples with existential questions.

Aamis: Directed by Bhaskar Hazarika, Aamis revolves around the story of a married pediatrician in her late 30s, Nirmali, who leads a peaceful but joyless domestic existence in Guwahati, Assam. One day, she meets Sumon, a young PhD student researching food habits in Northeastern India, who warms up to her in a manner she seems unaccustomed to. The two quickly discover a shared love for food - specifically, meat. As Nirmali's taste buds grow more adventurous, their relationship takes a dark and bizarre turn neither had expected.

Bombay Rose: Escaping from child marriage, a flower seller living on the streets of Bombay also dances, reluctantly, in a club. She must choose between fending for her family and finding true love. Based on true events, Gitanjali Rao's directorial explores the ruthlessness of a society where the love and life that reign on the big screen can crush you in its mean streets.

About Love: A filmmaker turns the camera towards three generations of her family inside their ancestral home – the 102-year-old Phadke Building in downtown Mumbai. Mining their daily routines and rituals, Archana Atul Phadke's About Love deconstructs the dynamics of one eccentric household, studies its gender dynamics and brings unexpected revelations for a daughter rediscovering her family from behind the lens.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.