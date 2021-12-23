Leading Tamil Director alleges Ashwin caused him financial loss

Actor Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan who was in the news recently for ‘dozing off during narration of script’ comment has courted a fresh controversy. Now, a leading director of the Tamil film industry has alleged that cooking reality show Cooku With Comali fame actor caused financial loss to him. The director, on the condition of anonymity, alleged that Ashwin made him book a five-star hotel to meet and finalise the script of a film but the actor did not turn up.

“A production company asked me to meet Ashwin to finalise him for a film. Ashwin told me to book a room in the leading five-star hotel in Chennai. The production company booked the room in a hotel but he did not turn up,” the director told a leading Tamil publication.

“Ashwin’s absence has caused dissatisfaction to me and others who went there at the hotel in the morning and waited for him. Then we inquired why he did not come, he told us that he was not in the mood to meet anyone that day,” the director added.

Earlier this month, Ashwin courted controversy during the song launch of his debut Tamil film, Enna Solla Pogirai, in Chennai. During the song launch event, he said that he agreed to do Hariharan directorial Enna Solla Pogirai because he was ‘awake right through the narration.’

He claimed that he had to refuse ‘40 films’ earlier as he dozed off halfway through the narration. Later, the actor clarified his statement that he was “absolutely nervous” as this was his first big event.

Commenting on his statement of dozing off through 40 scripts, Ashwin said, “I shouldn’t have taken the same liberty on the stage.”

